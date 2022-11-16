Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 368,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LQMT opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

