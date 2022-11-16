Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LWSCF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

LWSCF stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

