Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Lotus Resources Price Performance
Shares of Lotus Resources stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Lotus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
About Lotus Resources
