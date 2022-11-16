LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in October

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LPKF Laser & Electronics in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get LPKF Laser & Electronics alerts:

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

LPKFF opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.