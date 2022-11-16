Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

R stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

