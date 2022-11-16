Head-To-Head Contrast: Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) versus MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MGIC Investment and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MGIC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $16.08, suggesting a potential upside of 21.02%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGIC Investment and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 72.18% 19.66% 13.57% Ambac Financial Group 96.15% 35.58% 3.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGIC Investment and Ambac Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.19 billion 3.33 $634.98 million $2.67 4.98 Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.35 -$17.00 million $7.14 2.07

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGIC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Ambac Financial Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

