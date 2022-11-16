Comparing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -212.53% -244.04% -63.46% Bioventus -3.26% 7.45% 3.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioventus 1 3 2 0 2.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 710.81%. Bioventus has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 168.29%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Bioventus.

7.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Bioventus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 0.81 -$17.41 million ($5.30) -0.21 Bioventus $430.90 million 0.59 $19.38 million ($0.28) -11.71

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats Avinger on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

