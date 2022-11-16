Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

DNUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -476.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

