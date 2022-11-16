Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) PT at C$8.51

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of K stock opened at C$5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

