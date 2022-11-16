Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 141.60

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 139.40 ($1.64).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 95.89 ($1.13) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,598.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
