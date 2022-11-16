Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 141.60

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 139.40 ($1.64).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 95.89 ($1.13) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,598.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

