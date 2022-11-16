Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $17.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

