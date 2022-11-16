Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $17.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
