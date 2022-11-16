Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) is one of 318 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Financial Services to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Services Competitors 676 6757 6339 300 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Franklin Financial Services’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $67.06 million $19.62 million 9.52 Franklin Financial Services Competitors $1.28 billion $316.22 million 11.86

Franklin Financial Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 21.93% 11.35% 0.82% Franklin Financial Services Competitors 27.22% 12.49% 1.25%

Summary

Franklin Financial Services rivals beat Franklin Financial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties, Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

