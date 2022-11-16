Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target at $645.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $645.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 620 ($7.29) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 11.1 %

GPEAF opened at $6.67 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

