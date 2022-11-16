EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives 13.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 13.21.

Several brokerages have commented on EVCM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce Trading Down 4.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 6.01 and a twelve month high of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.22.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.