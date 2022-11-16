Analysts Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT at $6.25

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 329,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.20. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

