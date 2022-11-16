Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $281.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.44.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $262.39 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

