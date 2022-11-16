Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$30.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$23.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.31 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.72%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at C$526,700.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

