Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $42.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Doximity Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Articles
