Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $42.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Doximity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 3,458.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.