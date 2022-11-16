Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $15.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,754.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,754.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,520 shares of company stock valued at $735,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Up 4.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 172.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 411.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 145,916 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

