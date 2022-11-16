TD Securities Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.44.

Shares of EIF opened at C$47.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.13. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.56.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

