Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$17.25

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

RNW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

TSE:RNW opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.42. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$12.26 and a 1-year high of C$19.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.12%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

