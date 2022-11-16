Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$15.72 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.68 and a 52 week high of C$18.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.40.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.