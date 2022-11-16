Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$15.72 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.68 and a 52 week high of C$18.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.40.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.