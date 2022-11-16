Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.64.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$37.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

