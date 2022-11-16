Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $9.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $14.01 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

