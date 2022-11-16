Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $7,567.75

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,567.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,291,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,507,000 after acquiring an additional 112,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,303,000 after acquiring an additional 307,478 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of AZN opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

