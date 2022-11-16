BMO Capital Markets Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$61.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.50.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

TSE:EMA opened at C$50.46 on Monday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The firm has a market cap of C$13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.