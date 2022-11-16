The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 80.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.94).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 65 ($0.76) to GBX 35 ($0.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.55) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

LON:RTN opened at GBX 36.74 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £281.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.27. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.93 ($1.27).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.