The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 80.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.94).
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 65 ($0.76) to GBX 35 ($0.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.55) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
LON:RTN opened at GBX 36.74 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £281.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.27. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.93 ($1.27).
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Further Reading
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.