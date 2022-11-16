TD Securities Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.86.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

GSY stock opened at C$123.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$95.00 and a 52-week high of C$199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.