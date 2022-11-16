Societe Generale Downgrades Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) to Hold

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a C$126.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$119.00. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 270.04% from the stock’s current price.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

TSE CGI opened at C$34.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.78. Canadian General Investments has a 1 year low of C$28.21 and a 1 year high of C$45.60.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

