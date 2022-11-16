Scotiabank Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$63.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.57.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$50.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.41.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

