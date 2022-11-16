FY2022 EPS Estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RADI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,858,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $13,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 438.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,567,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $11,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.