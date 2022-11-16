Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Park-Ohio in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Park-Ohio’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $189.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.26. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 619.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

