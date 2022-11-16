Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

