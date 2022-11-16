HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.