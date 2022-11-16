HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

PRQR opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.91. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

