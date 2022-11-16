Northland Capmk Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Porch Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Porch Group Trading Up 12.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Porch Group stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $155.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 287,535 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 519,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,071,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,594.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 425,000 shares of company stock worth $560,750 in the last three months. 18.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

