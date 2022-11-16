FY2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised by KeyCorp

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Purple Innovation Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after buying an additional 9,926,332 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,100 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,069,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $7,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,346.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.