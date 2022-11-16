Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $2.06 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
Further Reading
