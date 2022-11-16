Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $2.06 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

