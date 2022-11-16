B. Riley Weighs in on Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANL. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

PANL stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

