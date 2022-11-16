Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE OR opened at $12.68 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -24.64%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

