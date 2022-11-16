FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Issued By Barrington Research

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPK opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,506,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,088,187.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,075,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,250. 40.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.