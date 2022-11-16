Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMFC. Hovde Group decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 1.0 %

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

