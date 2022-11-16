FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nkarta in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.75). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nkarta from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $10.92 on Monday. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $533.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nkarta by 68.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 936,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Nkarta by 67.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

