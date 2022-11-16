FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.16) EPS.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 12.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

NERV opened at $3.45 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.