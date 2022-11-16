Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MaxCyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MaxCyte in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 55.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 189,814 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter worth about $286,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,305,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,978,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,497 shares of company stock worth $4,715,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
