FY2022 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of MRC opened at $11.57 on Monday. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 494,674 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

