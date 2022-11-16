Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

