William Blair Weighs in on Karat Packaging Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Karat Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Karat Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of KRT stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,750,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,326,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $206,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,750,227 shares in the company, valued at $123,326,647.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $325,950. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 369.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 558,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 439,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

