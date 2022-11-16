FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.15). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.