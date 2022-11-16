Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.09). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.12) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $20.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $738.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,480,678.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,922,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

