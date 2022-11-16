Oppenheimer Comments on Lemonade, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.69). The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($4.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Lemonade Trading Up 5.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.47. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.